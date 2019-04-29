Swiss bliss adventure for Ribble Valley Guides

Forty-one young members of Girlguiding Ribble Valley were feeling “on top of the world” when they embarked on a trip to the Swiss mountains.

The fun-filled snowy adventure at Kandersteg International Scout Centre – the culmination of almost two years of fundraising – ensured that it was accessible to as many young members as possible.

Leader and commissioner, Harriet Wibberley-Smith, said: “Well, what a blast! We have loved our week in Switzerland. Every one of our group of 41 members of Girlguiding Ribble Valley who came on the trip have challenged themselves through activities, grown, made new friends and experienced new adventures and activities.”

The group spent the whole week admiring the spectacular scenery, snow, ice and mountains all included, and all loved playing in the snow, whether it was “ghostbusters” on cross country skis or a snowball fight.

They built igloos and toasted marshmallows, took a boat across the majestic Lake Thun and ate cheese fondue – so many new experiences and friendships built and grown.

World Thinking Day was a very special part of the trip for the group; not just because of the honour of being at the beautiful Girlguiding World Centre, but also because they were able to award a Baden Powell Award – the highest award a Guide can achieve – and all made or renewed their Promises.

The group spent nearly two years fundraising half the cost of the trip, and as a group they agreed that it was worth every last hour bag packing and selling badges, washing cars and putting on events.

Ten-year-old Dulcie, from Clitheroe, said: “One of the best bits of our division trip to Switzerland was igloo building.

“I really enjoyed collecting snow to make the bricks.”

Girlguides thank everyone who has supported this trip, including Shepherd Street, Leslie Sell, Barclays Bank, Clitheroe, Clitheroe Round Table and Whalley Educational Fund, Sainsbury’s, Embsay and Bolton Abbey Steam Railway and Waddow Hall.