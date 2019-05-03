Stuck for something to do over the Bank Holiday weekend?

A free family fun day for all is being held alongside the picturesque River Ribble this Bank Holiday weekend.

Arts charity Settle Stories present "Tales by the Ribble" - a family fun day - in partnership with the Ribble Rivers Trust. The event will take place alongside the riverbank in the

picturesque village of Giggleswick, near Settle and all events are free.

A spokesman said: "This is an opportunity for the whole family to be creative. There is a chance for families to learn about why our River Ribble is so special and how we can protect it in a fun, engaging way. Young people will create river creatures in the craft tent and decorate Giggleswick’s Millennium Bridge. There will be storytelling and puppetry performances as well as story walks along the riverbanks. Families will find out more about the riverbed nature with the micro safari and have the opportunity to create a river environment themselves.

"There will be live storytelling performances by award-winning storytellers Fiona Angwin and Ian Douglas and the chance to create your own written adventure tale as Fable Arts present Miss Spellbound’s River Stories.

Helen Thompson, the Community Projects and Activities Officer at RRT, said: “The Tales by the Ribble Day is a great opportunity for children to learn about the river in a fun

and interactive way. Children can get lost in a magical setting and learn lots of interesting facts about their local rivers and the wildlife that use them without even realising that they are

learning.”

Charles Tyrer, executive director at Settle Stories, said: “This event goes to show the power the arts and storytelling can have. We all know the serious impact climate change is having on our planet. So, how do we change this? Events like this can only be positive, encouraging young people to engage with their environment but not preaching.

"Our aim with Tales by the Ribble is to get young people to care about the environment by stimulating them and capturing their imaginations. The arts and storytelling is a brilliant way to

achieve this.”

The event will take place tomorrow between 11am and 5pm. It is suitable for all ages and is completely free of charge. Some of the day's events require booking online. For more information please visit: www.settlestories.org.uk/riverribble