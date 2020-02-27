Stormy weather could not stop Ribble Valley couple celebrating landmark wedding anniversary

Storm Ciara put paid to Golden Wedding celebrations for Sabden couple Jim and OIive Doyle.

A planned renewal of their wedding vows at St Mary's RC Church had to be postponed when Storm Ciara blew in. Conditions were too bad for the parish priest to make the journey from Clitheroe and the church hall was flooded!

Family, who had travelled from all over to be at the ceremony, returned home while the celebrations were put on hold for a week only for Storm Dennis to hit the area.

But this time the celebrations went ahead as planned with a ceremony at the church conducted by Canon Paul Brindle.

And the couple, who were married in Scarisbrick near Southport sealed the day with a papal blessing from Pope Francis.