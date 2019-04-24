Storm hit Dinckley suspension bridge replaced and now open

The new Dinckley footbridge is now open, providing better options for walkers on some of Lancashire's most popular paths.



The bridge, which carries a footpath across the River Ribble at Dinckley, near Hurst Green, has been closed since being damaged by flooding during storm Frank in December 2015, leaving walkers with a 7km round trip to cross the river.

Work began in July 2018 to construct the new bridge in what is a remote location with no road access.

The new steel bridge is 84m long consisting of a 46m main span and two side spans, each 18m long.

The new bridge has been built higher to mitigate against future flood damage, and made wider to provide space for walkers to pass. There are ramps at both ends to allow for the extra clearance below the bridge.

It has been constructed by Lancashire County Councils using funds received from the Department for Transport.

Work is still ongoing to restore the surrounding area where fields were used to build a road to provide access for vehicles and machinery to construct the bridge. The final stage of this will be planting hedges and trees later in the year.

