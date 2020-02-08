Storm Ciara set to blast Lancashire and the rest of the UK later today

Storm Ciara is set to sweep across Lancashire and the rest of the country this evening with the weather deteriorating overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Storm Ciara is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph and yellow warnings have been issued by the Met Office for the North West today.

Heavy rain and severe gales will hit UK today

In place from 6pm today and all day tomorrow, it warns of disruption that may affect some power supplies and transport services.

Neil Armstrong, chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “An extremely strong jet stream flowing from North America will be steering a succession of low-pressure systems towards the UK at least into the middle of next week."

Next week should also be blustery, with the Met Office braced to issue further weather warnings. Storm Ciara is the third named storm of the season, which started in September