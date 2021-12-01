The hospice at Lostock Hall, near Preston, was the venue for the annual Light Up A Life switch-on event and dedication ceremony last night.

The event runs over two days, with visitors also being welcomes tonight from 5.30pm for another light display and ceremony. The evenings provide an opportunity to remember and celebrate lives and raise vital funds for the charity, as well as mark the approach of the Christmas season with a wonderful light display.

The names of those who are to be remembered are placed in a special Light Up A Life book, which is displayed in the Hospice cafe and shop. People can still make Light up a Life dedications and donations throughout December and names will be added to the book in January.

A moment for remembrance Photo: Neil Cross

The Hospice's Director of Communications Sarah Walker said the opening night last night had been well attended despite poor weather: "It went really well. It was so lovely to be able to have people back in the grounds once again. We weren't able to do it last year. There was a really good turn-out. It means a lot to people."

The evenings include festive music and refreshments are available.

Sarah continued: "The idea is it's getting people together before the hustle and bustle of the festivities to remember those special people who made a difference to our lives. It's just taking a moment to remember and reflect and bring people together to do that so they know they are not on their own. It's for the whole community to remember someone special - it's not just for those cared for by the hospice. "

Sarah said it was known that people could feel the pain of bereavement even more acutely at time such as Christmas: "We know a lot of people have experienced bereavement this year - thse events are more important than ever. We know Christmas is a happy time but people can feel lonely."

The Light Up A Life event is an opportunity to remember loved ones and enjoy the lights display.

Hospice Chairman John Chesworth welcomed visitors last night ,as did Chief Executive Lynn Kelly. Brian Bramwell from the St Catherine' s Bereavement Support drop-in read the poem 'Missing you at Christmas' and music was provided by the Salvation Army Band from Preston and singer Matthew Whittingham.

Lorraine Charlesworth, the hospice's director of community and income, said: “Light Up A Life is a meaningful way to pay tribute to family and friends, to take time to remember them and reflect as we come together as a community. We will also be hosting a virtual service online for anyone who wishes to join us in this way. The lights will shine brightly in our beautiful gardens throughout the festive season and into the new year, symbolising the special lives we are honouring and celebrating."

* All are welcome to attend tonight's switch-on ceremony from 5.30pm in the hospice grounds in Lostock Lane, Lostock Hall. There will be readings, music and refreshments, and the Remembrance Book will be available to view, with the official service and switch-on starting at 6.30pm.

** To make a dedication see www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171. The names of those remembered are placed on the hospice website and those adding names receive a Light Up A Life card to display at home. Donations go to help fund the hospice's work. For details of the virtual service, follow @StCatherinesPre on Facebook.

Enjoying the light display at St Catherine's Hospice on a special evening

The lit up pergola at St Catherine's Hospice

The Salvation Army Band playing at the Light Up A Life evening at St Catherine's Hospice

Illuminated gate at St Catherine's Hospice

There was a great attendance at the event despite the inclement weather