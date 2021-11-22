Sponsored walk and charity donations show that colleagues at Burnley financial firm can be counted on to help

Financial adviser Andy Sutcliffe and business development manager, Gareth Metcalfe, spent a day walking sections of The Burnley Way, and raised £740 for the Christie Hospital in Manchester.

The duo, who work together at Schofield and Associates Financial Planning Ltd, covered a total of 25 miles in their charity endeavour.

And the company's founder Paul Schofield can also be counted on to help good causes in need.

Company founder Paul Schofield (back) with operations manager Vicki Boult and financial adviser Toby Uttley Muldoon

The company has just donated all if its office furniture to charity following a re brand and were one of the event sponsors for the Cystic Fibrosis and Stephen Taylor’s Everest and Beyond Challenge held at the Foxfields Country Hotel in Langho on November 12th.

Since its launch eight years ago the firm has gone from strength to strength and is now a thriving concern with a 13 strong team, including six advisers, an operations director, a business development manager, a marketing executive and four support team, including two apprentices.

Previously Paul Schofield Wealth Management Ltd the company has recently re-branded as Schofield and Associates Financial Planning Ltd and moved to a new home at Burnley Wharf in Manchester Road.

And the company celebrated a 'first' when Toby Uttley Muldoon became the first person to complete the graduate wealth management programme to become a fully-fledged financial adviser.