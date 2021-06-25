Spitfire will take to the sky for flyover to mark landmark anniversary at Padiham park

The flyover is due to take place, weather permitting, at 3-45pm on Sunday.

It will fly over the town hall and up to the park and crowds are expected to gather to watch the spectacle. The flyover follows the unveiling of a memorial stone ceremony in the park at 3.30pm.

As part of the the celebrations 1940s music will be played in the park from 2-30pm.

Last year's historic Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Padiham's Memorial Park (photo by Char Taylor)

The park opened in 1921, as a memorial to the men and women who died in WW1, six years after the death of Thomas Clayton, who left money in his will to create it.

Public generosity was inspired by this and the community of Padiham have helped to develop and maintain the park since then.

In November last year the Remembrance Sunday ceremony made history when it was held at the bandstand for the first time in the park's history.