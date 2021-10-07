Smiles all round as members of long established Burnley group are able to meet in person for first time since start of pandemic

There are around 40 members of the Burnley and District Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired who meet every Wednesday at the Vanguard Centre off Burnham Gate.

Sessions are from 1pm to 5pm and a team of 10 volunteers organise games and activities for members. The society also throws parties at Christmas and Easter.

Established in 1962, the society is an independent charity, not affiliated to any other groups and is a lifeline for many who are collected and taken home after the meeting by volunteers.

Secretary Mark Procter said: "Many of our members have not left their homes in the past 18 months so it is fantastic that we are now able to get things back to normal."

Anyone who would like more information about the group is asked to contact Mark on 07902192066.

