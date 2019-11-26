Slaidburn twin brothers celebrate 90 years of fun and laughter as they mark milestone birthday

It's a huge milestone to celebrate your 90th birthday, but to have your twin brother by your side, is an incredible achievement.



Generations of family will gather this weekend as lifetime Ribble Valley brothers Peter and Brian Walker turn 90 on Friday.

Peter and Brian Walker when babies

Born on November 29th, 1929, in the village of Slaidburn, Peter was born first, but his shocked parents Murray and Margaret, plus older siblings Gerald and Freda had no idea another baby was set to arrive.

A family spokesman said: "Our great-grandmother (Peter's mum) had no idea she was expecting twins. Once the doctor delivered Peter, he dropped the bombshell that he thought another baby was yet to come! Brian arrived an hour later."

The brothers attended Slaidburn School, leaving at the age of 14. Brian went to work on a farm outside Slaidburn, while Peter worked at the Co-Op shop in the village as a delivery boy. They both completed their National Service together in the RAF Police after training for six months. They were then involved in working to build the main water pipe that passed through Slaidburn.

Brian went onto work at various other places as a garage manager/stores person, including Dutton Transport and Keith Clement’s Auto-electricians.

The fantastic four siblings

Brian married Marie Cliff on December 9th, 1950, in Slaidburn. They moved to Clitheroe for a while and then moved back to Slaidburn, where they still live today. They have five children, 13 grandchildren, 20 great grand-children and three great great-grandchildren. Brian and Marie also fostered 39 children over a period of time.

Peter married Hazel Turner on March 31st, 1956, in Clitheroe. They have lived in Clitheroe all their lives. Hazel has since passed way. After working on the water pipe in Slaidburn, Peter had his own building construction business. The couple have two children, two great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The two brothers have a history of sharing important moments throughout their nine decades. They love to play snooker and spend lots of time playing for fun or competitions.

The families are grateful for the brothers' long lives and there will be double celebrations over the weekend as they mark their 90th birthdays.

The young men Peter and Brian Walker