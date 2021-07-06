Six-year-old Sara is crowned winner of Clitheroe Castle competition
Young hunter Sara is over the moon to scoop the winning prizes of the Clitheroe Castle Museum competition.
The six-year-old, from Brierfield, beat fierce competition from 197 other entrants to find all 19 knights hidden at the castle to claim victory and her goody bag of prizes.
Her proud parents said: "It was our first time visiting Clitheroe Castle and we absolutely loved it. As we walked through the grounds and towards the castle, we were honestly amazed at how beautiful it was! The views were breathtaking. We had a great time exploring the museum and finding out more about the history of Clitheroe and seeing the Victorian kitchen. Both Sara and her sister, Aisha, loved all the interactive features including matching the sounds of the birds to the species of birds. The girls enjoyed hunting for the knights especially, when they found a sneaky one! The outside maze was also a brilliant feature and we all got involved to race to the middle. All in all, it was a fantastic visit with a variety of things for the girls to do and we would visit again. Winning the competition is just the icing on the cake!"
Claire Sutton, Lancashire County Council's museum manager at Clitheroe Castle, said: "Families with children love searching for the 'hidden' toys within the museum and it's a great way to introduce the children to local heritage. The theme of the hunt changes every month so many of our visitors come every month to try to win a prize."
Due to the pandemic Clitheroe Castle Museum has additional procedures in place to keep you safe during your visit and is operating an online booking system. Tickets for the museum cost £4.70 for adults, £3.60 for concessions. Accompanied children (aged 0-12) and young people (aged 13-18) are free of charge. For more information, e-mail [email protected] or phone 01200 424568. Alternatively, go to www.lancashire.gov.uk and search under museums.
Clitheroe Castle Museum is managed by Lancashire County Council's museum service on behalf of Ribble Valley Borough Council.