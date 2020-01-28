Sir Elton John tribute night in Clitheroe raises £4,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Audiences were left "still standing" when a local charity group held its annual tribute fundraising extravaganza at the Grand Theatre in Clitheroe.

Organised by the Macmillan Cancer Support 100 Club, artist Paul Bacon performed as Sir Elton John belting a string of hits to a sell out audience. Talented Paul was very well supported by 15-year-old local singing sensation Joel Taylor, who opened the evening with his own songs and cover versions. Ribble Valley jazz player Arthur Geldard then treated the guests to a melody of swing hits by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and others.

Summing up the successful event, a spokesman said: "All in all it was a fabulous evening's entertainment that raised £4,500 for a worthwhile cause. The committee would like to thank all those people who donated prizes, gave donations and their time making the evening a huge success. Also we would like to thank the staff at the Grand for their professionalism throughout the evening. In addition, the committee are ever thankful to all those businesses and residents of the Ribble Valley for their continued support for Ribble Valley Macmillan."

The committee's next lunch will be held at the Foxfields Country Hotel on February 26th.