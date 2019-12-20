Singing and drama adds sparkle to Christmas celebrations at Clitheroe's Abbeyfield

Residents spread some festive cheer
Residents spread some festive cheer

Residents at Abbeyfield Ribble Valley Society put on some glitter for their regular chair aerobics session.

In a busy week, students from Clitheroe Royal Grammar School sixth-form drama group performed some scenes from one of their plays and led the ladies singing carols.

The Christmas party for family and friends was a great success and the ladies are hoping to round off their week with a carol concert by the children from Pendle Primary School, Clitheroe.

Castle View House, in Clitheroe, provides accommodation with a little extra support to enable people to enjoy independent living knowing there is always someone available to provide daily meals and a helping hand.