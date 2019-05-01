Search is on to find talented Burnley youngsters for production of one of best loved musicals of all time

An operatic society is preparing to 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain' to find seven talented youngsters for a production of one of the best loved and most popular musicals of all time.

Burnley Light Opera Society is scouting for talented youngsters, from the age of six, to play the parts of the Von Trapp children in the evergreen musical The Sound of Music.

The heartwarming musical is based on the real story of the Von Trapp family singers, one of the world's best known concert groups, in the era just after World War Two.

Their story was told in the box office hit, The Sound of Music with Julie Andrews in the role of Maria, the tomboyish postulant at an Austrian abbey who becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children who brings a new love of life and music into the home.

Filled with several well known songs such as Mr Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, The Lonely Goatherd, Maria and the finale song So Long, Farewell which the children sing on their own, the show will be staged at the Mechanics Theatre, Burnley from Saturday to Saturday, November 10th to 17th excluding the Monday.

It will be directed by Anthony Williams and the musical director will be Simon Murray .

The parts to be filled are: Gretl, the youngest, Marta (seven) Brigitta (nine) Kurt (10) Louisa (13) and Friedrich (14)

The parts of Liesl, the oldest daughter and Rolf Gruber, the delivery boy who falls for her but then betrays the family to the Nazis, will be included in the adult principal auditions at the registration evening on Wednesday, June 12th.

All the children who audition must be able to sing and dance to a performance standard by full tuition will be provided to those who win the parts.

Anyone interested is asked to go along to the registration evening on Wednesday, May 8th at 6-15pm, at United

Reformed Church, Bethesda Street, Burnley where full details of the production and music to be learned for the auditions will be given out.

Auditions will then be held on Sunday, May 19th, at 2pm at Zion Church Hall, Church Street, Burnley. All the children who apply must be in year two or above on the date of the auditions.