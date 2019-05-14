School's celebration of dads in Ribble Valley father's memory

Pupils and staff at Bolton-by-Bowland Primary School celebrated their dads in memory of David Simpson, a local father-of-three who died last year.

The children and staff dressed up as their dad, or in the clothes their dad might wear for work, in David's memory. Well known locally, David grew up in Bolton-by-Bowland and has two children at the village's primary school and another child at Bowland High School

All the funds raised through the initiative was donated to the charity Calm, which is a men's mental health charity that encourages people to listen if people are struggling to cope.

Executive head teacher Mr Paul Holden said: "The idea came from Mr Simpson's eldest daughter and it was something the whole school embraced.

"It is a subject close to everyone's hearts and if we can do our bit to help somebody who is suffering in silence then that is what matters."

The total amount of money raised was £122 which was match funded by Morrisons thanks to the help of another parent.