Scarecrow festival and fun day helps bring back smiles and laughter to Burnley neighbourhood

Dozens of families flocked to admire the scarecrows on display in the Burnley neighbourhood and, after the tour, there was a fun day with stalls and attractions.

Organised by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch the two day event was first launched last year to keep residents' spirits up during lockdown.

This year organisers wanted as many residents as possible to take part in the festival so the team extended it to include Rosegrove Lane, Owen Street, Lowerhouse Lane and Gannow Lane.

The second Rosegrove Scarecrow Festival and fun day proved to be a great success

Neighbourhood watch member Michael Bailey said: "It was a brilliant weekend and the weather wasn't too bad.

"The community enjoyed being In the open air and enjoying the fun and getting back to normality.

"We would like to thank Burnley Council parks department, Rosegrove Infant School, Gannow Community Centre, BPCVS, stall holders, volunteers and everyone who took part in the event to make it a success."

NHS workers were honoured at the Rosegrove Scarecrow Festival