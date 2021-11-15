Santa and his sleigh on the way to Burnley for Christmas 2021

The man in red will be touring the streets of Ightenhill on his sleigh to bring some festive magic to children as the countdown to Christmas begins.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Padiham the annual visit is one of the highlights of the festive season and anyone who would like to join the volunteers to help is more than welcome.

If you can give a few hours this worthy please go to the Padiham Rotary Club website or contact any of the members directly.

Santa in rehearsal for his visit to Burnley with elf helpers Cathy Watson and Gail Smith

The dates and routes are as follows: Wednesday (December 8th) at 6pm to 8pm, starting at Lakeland Way and, depending on the weather and where cars are parked, the route will cover the following: Cartmel Drive, Lingmoor Drive, Brantfell Drive, Cumbrian Way, Kentmere Close, Troutbeck Close, Easedale Close, Torver Close, Mosedale Drive, Lorton Close, Helvellyn Drive, Calva Close, Skiddaw Close, Scafell Close, Bleasedale Close, Ulpha Close, Loweswater Crescent, Wythburn Close, Dovedale Drive, Kirkfell Drive, Castlerigg Drive.