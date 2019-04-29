‘Saddened’ organisers contact police after Ribble Valley cycle race sabotaged

Organisers of a cycle event that is believed to have been sabotaged by someone deliberately spreading tacks on the road say they are “saddened” by this person’s actions.

The cycle event, which was supported by TLI Cycling – a voluntary not-for-profit national body that supports “age-related” competitive cycling for people of all ages and abilities in the UK – and organised locally on the Bashall Eaves Circuit near Clitheroe, was targeted last month.

The incident led to several competitors suffering punctures, as well as two members of TLI Cycling’s professional motorbike marshals safety team.

“The consequences for the competitors and marshals go way beyond inconvenience and could have resulted in serious injury,” said a spokesman for TLI Cycling. “Fortunately on this occasion nothing of this nature occurred.”

TLI Cycling’s event the following weekend passed off without incident, but as this is not the first that this has happened in the area, TLI Cycling have added its concerns and evidence to the police case file originated by another cycling governing body.