Sabden teens' epic cycle challenge as thanks to life-saving charity

Clitheroe Royal Grammar School pupil Noah Davies (15) is getting on his bike and cycling 170 miles in a day as a "thank you" to the charity that rescued his younger sister's life.



The 15-year-old will be joined by his best friend and CRGS sixth-form pupil Matthew Finegan (17), as they complete the coast-to-coast challenge starting in Morecambe and finishing in Bridlington, on Saturday in aid of the North West Air Ambulance.

Evie returning to school with the help of her sister, Lily, also a student at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School (Sixth Form)

Two months ago, Noah’s sister Evie, fell out of a tree in Sabden, breaking her hip, pelvis and neck. She was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, in Liverpool, where she underwent a series of tests and treatments, including a reconstruction of the hip. Now, the boys, who are keen cyclists and members of the Team SBHub, want to thank the air ambulance for saving her life and for preventing any further injuries by setting themselves a challenge and raising money.

Twelve-year-old Evie is making good progress and has just returned to complete her studies at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School.

Speaking about the charity bike ride, Noah and Matthew's proud parents, who live in Sabden, said: "The response from the local community in Sabden has been overwhelming both at the time of Evie’s accident and in response to Noah and Matthew’s cycling challenge. The idea for the fundraising was entirely theirs. They have impressed everyone with their training and dedication to complete this challenge for the air ambulance and for Evie.

"Evie is still under consultant care at Alder Hey and is making remarkable progress. She has even been able to return to school at Clitheroe Royal Grammar, which has also been excellent in its continued support of her.

"The air ambulance’s prompt arrival at the scene and their care and expertise ensured that Evie was transferred into the excellent care of specialists at Alder Hey within 16 minutes of taking off from Sabden. This shows what an invaluable emergency service it is. Thanks again to everyone who has supported Evie and also Noah and Matthew including Sabden Village News for supplying fuel and sustenance to keep the boys going on the day. The boys and their proud families are very grateful for all of the donations so far and are well on their way to achieving and hopefully exceeding their £2,000 target."

Anyone wishing to support the deserving cause can do so by clicking here:

There is also an air ambulance collection box available in Sabden Village News for those people who wish to donate, but cannot do so online.