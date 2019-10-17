Sabden's Karen is now a proud recipient of the British Empire Medal

A selfless volunteer from the Ribble Valley has been awarded the British Empire Medal for her unpaid work in the restorative justice programme.

Mother-of-one Karen Macaulay (50) from Sabden was named in the Queen's Birthday Honours List in recognition of her voluntary work for Lancashire Constabulary helping to mediate between victims of crime and the perpetrators.

Karen Macaulay

The Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Lord Shuttleworth, presented Karen with her honour at Lancaster Castle in front of six close friends and her boss Marie Cave, who nominated her for the award.

Karen, whose day job sees her work at Burnley Pension Centre in Simonstone, said: "It was such a shock to find out I had been awarded the British Empire Medal. I have volunteered in the restorative justice programme for six years now.

"Basically six years ago I was wanting to do some volunteering work, preferably with the police, and I came across this. My son Matthew Buckley is a special constable so it was something I wanted to do and I have loved it.

"I work with victims of crime and the perpetrators of those crimes who have agreed to meet. The dynamics for this scenario are always different. They might be monetary or the victim might want to ask why.

"Sometimes it might be educational. For instance, we once had a business owner who wanted to speak to these young lads who had tried to break into his factory about how dangerous this was. It is a very fulfilling role which I enjoy.

"It can also be frustrating, though, as we sometimes mediate in neighbourhood disputes. That said, it was a great honour to receive the medal from the Lord Lieutenant. Even better, I have been invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace next year, which I hope to attend with my son."

The British Empire Medal (formally British Empire Medal for Meritorious Service) is a British medal awarded for meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the Crown.