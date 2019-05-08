Rotary offers free blood pressure checks in Clitheroe

How is your blood pressure reading, high, low, spot on, or don’t you know?



As part of its annual Health Awareness Day, Clitheroe Rotary is offering people the chance to find out from a health professional, in confidence and free of charge.

There will be a chance to find out more about Clitheroe Rotary Club at a welcome and information meeting.

Anyone can just turn up at the United Reformed Church, Castlegate, Clitheroe, on Saturday May 18th, and get their blood pressure checked out between 10am and 3-30pm.

Each year approximately 150 BP readings are taken at this community event, with around 10 people being advised to contact their doctor.

Rotarians will also be holding a charity book sale at the same event.

In other news from Clitheroe Rotary, during the past few years Ribble Valley residents and businesses have donated over 1,000 unloved pieces of IT equipment to Rotary for use by the charity IT Schools Africa.

Clitheroe Rotarian, Howard Blackburn, recently visited the charity’s HQ in Cheltenham.

Howard was impressed with the way hard drives are cleaned, using sophisticated software to wipe all current data. Banks of computers run for several days at a time, to thoroughly deep clean their hard drives.

Anyone, or any company, who would like to donate their unloved IT equipment, such as desktops, lap tops, tablets, cables, printers or old mobile phones, are welcome to drop them off at Sowerbutts Furniture Store, King Street, Clitheroe. For easy unloading, drive to the store’s rear door opposite the Ribble Valley Borough Council offices.

Clitheroe Rotary is also holding a “Welcome and Information meeting” on Tuesday, May 21st, at 7pm at The Atrium, Clitheroe Castle.

Aimed primarily at new Clitheroe residents, but with everyone welcome, and with the theme “People of Action”, the evening will outline some of the projects involving Rotary both locally and internationally. Rotarians will explain how people can get involved and have some fun.

Recent events have included canoeing, walking, quizzes and good fellowship, along with how Rotary is changing and modernising as a force for change in the 21st century.

Anyone who can’t make the meeting, but would like more information can contact Bill Honeywell on 07866 413825 or visit the Facebook page or website.