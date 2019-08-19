Rosemere makes a meal of Clitheroe Food Festival

Rosemere Cancer Foundation made a meal out of this year’s Clitheroe Food Festival, raising £462.86 from a raffle and tombola that visitors played at its Castle Street stall.

First prize in the raffle was a four-piece set of wheeled luggage worth £150. It was donated by longstanding Rosemere supporters Pete and Christine Gainsley, proprietors of Purdie Oak in Castle Street.

Second prize was a £10 meat voucher donated by Tom’s Cooked Meats, of Clitheroe Market.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.