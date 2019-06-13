Ribble Valley woman's sweet charity fund-raiser for The Alzheimer's Society

A Ribble Valley business woman is serving up a sweet charity fund-raiser.

Retail manager Donna McDonald is hosting a raffle and cupcake sale from today to Sunday at candle-makers, Melt, at Backridge Farm, Twitter Lane, Waddington.

Donna has organised the event in aid of The Alzheimer's Society as part of their fundraising campaign Baking a Difference. She hopes the sale will also raise awareness of Alzheimer's and dementia.

She said: "Over the past two weeks I have been truly overwhelmed with the generosity and compassion I have received while out visiting local Ribble Valley businesses.

"It quickly became apparent that many of them have gone through such similar experiences and understand the need for this essential research. Their stories have been moving and filled with love."

What started as a one-day event has turned into a long weekend thanks to the huge support of the Ribble Valley community.

A selection of delicious cupcakes donated by Ebella and Betty May's Kitchen will be on sale and there will also be nibbles, wine and games with prizes, such as a Melt candle.

Raffle tickets cost £2, with prizes including a carvery for two at The Calf's Head, a massage at The Beauty Bar, a bouquet of flowers from The Flower House Chatburn, afternoon tea for two at Bashall Barn, coffee from Coffee Exchange, a voucher for La Tete Et Tout and two £100 hampers from Melt. There is more than £700 worth of prizes to be won. The raffle will be drawn on the Sunday evening and the winning numbers posted on Donna's Facebook page.