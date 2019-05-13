Ribble Valley volunteers wanted to befriend hospice patients

East Lancashire Hospice are calling for volunteers to come forward to befriend patients who are using their Hospice at Home service.

The hospice is looking for active individuals who have spare time to support people in Blackburn, Darwen, Hyndburn and the Ribble Valley, who just need some welcome company in their own homes.

Individuals with a range of skills and abilities are being asked to register their interest to help, which will enable the hospice to better meet the needs of those using their services.

The hospice’s befriending volunteers provide support services to patients, their families and those that matter to them. Visits may include playing board games, a friendly chat or simply helping out in the garden.

Beth Shutt, head of marketing and communications at the hospice, said: “We are looking for volunteers who can spare any of their free time to help offer companionship to patients in their own homes. You can volunteer for one or more time slots each week, and you can detail your availability on the application form. Any time you can give will make a difference to patients.

“Our volunteers undertake full training and each volunteer will have a point of contact to provide them with support and supervision.”

To apply, visit www.eastlancshospice.org.uk/community-services-befriending-volunteer and download the form or contact Fiona Sexton on 01254 287028 for more information.

Two satisfactory references will be required to be discussed at interview.