Ribble Valley villagers save their community hub with fund-raising mission

Read and Simonstone villagers have saved their community hub from permanent closure.

The Read and Simonstone Village Hall charity now owns the keys to the United Reformed Church in East View in Read.



The volunteers have been on a fund-raising mission to buy the building, which will be used as a community hall.



Chairman Greera Norse said: “This purchase will be a huge asset to the community. Before the building closed its doors it was well used by groups which ranged from a nursery for the little ones, coffee morning for the older ones, dance classes, exercise groups, Scouts and Cubs to drama production for all ages. We are also looking to expand to include a library, internet access, dementia groups etc.



“It will give the community the village hall that it’s never had before: a place to learn, make friends and keep fit.



“Now we have purchased the hall the work can’t stop there. The structure of the building is good but outdated, we need an electrical refit, plastering, and an upgrade to the toilets and kitchen to bring things up to modern standards.



“Fund-raising is an ongoing and help by residents and businesses is still needed.



“We are very thankful to all involved, especially to Geoff Hodbod from Simonstone Parish Council for believing this could be achieved, Richard Matthews and Roger Hurst for their research and Erling Mitton for his financial advice.”



To find out more or volunteer, please send an email to trustees@rsvillagehall.uk