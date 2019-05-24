Ribble Valley trio's ‘Tour-de-Europe’ bike ride raises over £2k

A Billington man has completed a mammoth European challenge - getting on his bike and cycling from Germany to the Ribble Valley.

It took Gary Jervis (34), who was accompanied by his two friends, Craig Jemson and Tarred Wolstencroft, six days to cycle the 708km journey.

Gary is raising money for Lancashire Mind - a charity close to his heart, while Craig is trying to boost funds for Green Peace and Tarred for Cardiac Risk in the Young.

Gary said: “The charity does so much to promote mental wellbeing and to support people who are suffering from ill mental health across the local county.

“It’s personally very important to me having recently lost two friends, Anna whom sadly lost her battle with mental health, and Ben whom suddenly and unexpectedly passed away, but was always there to help people who struggled with mental health-related issues.

“No matter how small, every donation will make a huge difference to Lancashire Mind and will ultimately help to support the mental health of people across Lancashire.”

The trio’s journey began in a small village called Oberhaverbeck, near Bispingen, Germany, passing through Bremen, Meppen, crossing the border into the Netherlands at Gramsbergen, passing through Zwolle, Lelystad, outskirts of Amsterdam, heading towards The Hague and eventually to the Hook of Holland.

From here, the team took the ferry into Hull and headed towards Brough, then onto Selby, outskirts of Castleford, through Leeds, Shipley, Keighley, Burnley, Blackburn to Bamber Bridge, Preston.

Gary said: “We are all battered, bruised and definitely feeling all of the miles, but the kind donations, Anna and Ben’s memory and knowing I am really making a difference has got us through.”

The team arrived back home and were greeted by a welcome party of friends and family. To date, they have raised £2,200. Anyone wishing to donate further can do so by logging onto: https://www.justgiving.com/Tour-de-Europe-Hamburg-to-Preston?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_content=Tour-de-Europe-Hamburg-to-Preston&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=rvdZdq8vZ.



