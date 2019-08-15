Ribble Valley teenager records song to raise money for the homeless

A 14-year-old boy from the Ribble Valley has written his own song, in the hopes of raising funds for a local community group.

Jacob Reddy, a pupil at St Augustine's RC High School, Billington, has spent the summer holidays producing the music and lyrics to his self-made song, Community Spirit.

It is hoped the song will boost funds for the volunteer group, Community Spirit, who help feed the homeless and hungry people in Blackburn.

Jacob said: “When I heard about the work volunteers at Community Spirit do and the people they help, I knew I wanted to get involved.

"I love writing music and singing my own songs, so this was the perfect opportunity."

Chairman of Community Spirit, Neil Mistry, formed the group at just 20-years-old after seeing a lot of local residents who were homeless and hungry.

These days those who visit the Tuesday street cafe can be more than 100 people, with homeless being at a record high.

Neil said: "Such kindness by a young teenage lad is the icing on the cake, so on behalf of everyone at Community Spirit, I want to say a big thank you to Jacob and his dad for all their hard work in pulling this song together."

He's delighted to learn that the song is called Community Spirit.

Jacob recorded the track yesterday at Esche Haus Studio in Blackburn town centre, and owners Imogen Storey and James Duckworth were there to lend a hand.

They said: “We are delighted to help Jacob and Community Spirit, by donating the use of our recording studio."

Jacob's dad, Anthony, said it's an exciting time for Jacob. He has worked hard to bring the song together and they're all hoping it will be a huge success for Community Spirit.

Jacob can often be seen busking opposite Boots Pharmacy on Castle Street in Clitheroe, raising money to go towards his school charity trip to Kigali.

He will be working with other young people to help educate street children, whose families have been affected by the Rwandan Genocide.

Community Spirit, the single, will be released later this month.