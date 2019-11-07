Ribble Valley Senior’s Forum: Stay safe and warm this winter

Ribble Valley Senior’s Forum will be hosting information days in November, offering an opportunity to chat with professionals about staying safe and warm over the winter months.

There will be representatives from a number of agencies including Ribble Valley Borough Council, RV Dementia Alliance, Lancashire Fire and Rescue, Age UK Lancashire, Little Green Bus and Home wise plus a number of others.

Join them for a brew and a chat at The United Reformed Church in Clitheroe on Thursday,November 21, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, and at Longridge Civic Hall, Thursday, November 28, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.