Ribble Valley Ride 2021 sees peloton of 170 cyclists raise £5k for a trio of charities

The ride, organised by the Rotary Clubs of Accrington and Clitheroe and sponsored by Dare 2B, Applethwaite Homes and Hanson Cement Group, returned after a Covid-19 enforced 2020 break last weekend – usually it takes place in June.

It had also swapped its start/end point for the Hanson Cement Works in West Bradford Road, Clitheroe, and instead of offering cyclists a choice of three routes, kept it to two, with 25 mile and 60 mile courses that both headed out via Chatburn into the Ribble Valley and Bowland countryside.

Bill Honeywell, of Clitheroe Rotary Club, said: “We would like to thank the local cycling community for its fantastic support. We had far more cyclists sign up to take part than we anticipated. We were planning for a low key comeback so entries exceeded expectation.

Bill Honeywell (centre) with cyclists ready for the charity bike ride. Picture by David Bleazard

“We also received a lot of positive feedback on the two routes. We know we have some lovely countryside on our doorstep and our cyclists really enjoy the opportunity to take in the scenery as Ribble Valley Ride is a challenge but not a race.”

The funds raised by the ride will be divided among Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Dan’s Trust and Prostate Cancer UK.

In 2022, the organisers are hoping to return to their classic date of Sunday, June 12th, with three routes – 100, 60 and 25 miles.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.