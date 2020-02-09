Ribble Valley pub urges car owners to rescue their vehicles trapped in flood waters

Heavy rain has caused rivers in the Ribble Valley to burst its banks today trapping cars in deep water.



The Aspinall Arms, in Mitton Road, has had to close today as the restaurant's car park is inaccessible leaving cars parked at the site in deep water.

Flooded car park

A spokesman for the eatery took to Facebook: "Regrettably, we will not be able to open the pub today. The surrounding roads and our car park are under water which makes it inaccessible. All our crew will be on hand to tidy up once the rain has subsided. We are sorry for the inconvenience! Stay safe out there. There are two customer cars in our car park at the moment. Unfortunately, the Mini E5 CTH is beyond all help, but if you can come down for the Audi A1 BM14 BEC we might be able to move and save this one."