Ribble Valley mum hopes to help create more happy birth days

A retired teacher will walk 11 miles from Clitheroe to Blackburn Birthing Centre to raise awareness of the plight of pregnant women in Sierra Leone.

Mother-of-four Clare Hyde (64) was shocked to discover that 11 miles is the average distance that a pregnant woman in Sierra Leone has to travel – mostly by foot – to access maternity services, often when a labour is already developing problems.

One of the most dangerous countries in the world in which to give birth, in Sierra Leone an average of 10 women a day die in childbirth.

“I read about this in some literature I had through from Christian Aid. It told the story of a young pregnant woman who had to walk miles to access maternity services and nearly lost her baby,” said Clare. “Her sister actually died during pregnancy.

“This is just so wrong in this day and age when we have all come to take for granted the services that are provided here.

“For women to have to go through this at a time that should be filled with great joy is awful.”

To draw attention to this and to raise money for Christian Aid’s work in the country, Clare, who is a member of St John’s Church, Hurst Green, is walking from Clitheroe to Blackburn Birthing Centre on Saturday calling at churches en route.

She will be joined by friends and family during the walk.

A retired qualified teacher, who also ran a small holding, brought up four sons and has done voluntary freelance environmental teaching, Clare has supported the work of Christian Aid for the past 25 years.

Christian Aid Week – which runs from Sunday, May 12th, to Saturday, May 18th – is an opportunity to bring hope to the world’s poorest mums, through gifts, prayers and actions.

And Clare would appreciate it if anyone wishing to support her can give generously to Christian Aid during this week either via local events, the charity’s website or by making a donation which will drop through your letterbox.

Clare will also be staging a Teas in the Garden event at her home on Sunday, May 12th, between 2pm and 5pm with donations welcome then.

Clare’s address is Moor Hey Cottage, Knowle Green, PR3 2XE.