Ribble Valley MP calls for fresh leadership of Conservative Party

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans has called for Prime Minister Theresa May to quit as soon as possible.

The leading Brexiteer and Tory backbencher, who is the joint executive secretary of the 1922 Committee, said the process for selecting a new leader “can’t start soon enough”.

“To be honest, I would be delighted if she announced today she was announcing her resignation and we could then have an orderly election to choose a new leader of the Conservative party,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I believe the only way we’re going to break this impasse properly is if we have fresh leadership of the Conservative Party … If there was an announcement today by the prime minister then of course we could start the process straight away.”

Mr Evans' call came as talks between the government and senior Labour figures on how to resolve the Parliamentary deadlock on Brexit resumed as MPs returned to Westminster following Easter. The UK has been given an extension to the Brexit process until October 31st.

The prime minister is also facing a no-confidence motion from Conservative members. More than 70 local constituency chairs have signed a motion calling for an emergency meeting of the National Conservative Convention, which represents the grassroots membership.