Ribble Valley Lib Dems reveal 'election' candidate

A Clitheroe woman has been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate in a possible upcoming General Election, in the Ribble Valley constituency.



Local Lib Dems have chosen Chantelle Seddon as their prospective parliamentary candidate.

Chantelle, who lives in Clitheroe with her husband Ross, is a qualified project manager and travels the UK providing training and support with IT systems and process within the veterinary industry.

At university, Chantelle studied primary education and worked with Aim Higher as a young adult with the aim of removing barriers for low income and ethnic minority young people and encouraging them to aspire to higher education.

She has dedicated herself to demanding better for the people of the Ribble Valley. Her priorities include pushing for equality of opportunity for all, tackling the environmental crisis with pragmatic yet radical change, championing life-long learning and enabling social mobility through positive cultural change and education.

She said: “Whether a General Election is called within the next few weeks or the next few months, the local Liberal Democrat team and I are ready.”