Ribble Valley fundraisers gather to kick cancer in the fruit and nuts!

Dozens of people descended into Sawley Village Hall to enjoy delicious home-made cakes and support two very worthy causes.

A fundraising afternoon organised by Mandy Adamson, saw people dig deep in aid of Cancer Research UK and also the work carried on by the leading cancer hospital and research centre, The Christie.

Summing up the event, Mandy said: "We were overwhelmed by people’s generosity. Many of the villagers baked and brought along beautiful cakes and a steady stream of supporters and helpers ensured the afternoon went well and we raised nearly £500 for The Christie and Cancer Research to kick cancer in the fruit and nuts!

"A special thanks must go out to Julie at Cupcakes of Distinction. She saw my Facebook post and got in touch with the offer of baking two boxes of beautiful cupcakes for the event.

"People can be so kind and it’s really heart warming."