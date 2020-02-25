Ribble Valley folk rally at family day to help raise cash for popular delivery driver as he battles sepsis

Work colleagues, friends and customers of a well known Ribble Valley delivery driver, who is battling sepsis, gathered for an afternoon of fund raising, music and fun.

Keystreet in Clitheroe joined forces with local band, Stereo Retrovibe, for the day to raise money to help Dave Cram who has worked as a DPD delivery driver covering the Ribble Valley on a daily basis making deliveries to homes and businesses in Whalley, Hurst Green, Stonyhurst, Barrow, Sabden and Billington.

Colleagues of DPD Dave supported the family event on Sunday

Known affectionately as 'DPD Dave' he became part of the community with his ready smile and willlingness to go out of his way to deliver a parcel for someone, taking it to their workplace if they weren't at home.

And when news of his illness started to spread residents came forward with offers of help. arranging collections and organising events to raise cash for Dave's family.

Sunday's event looks set to have raised around £400 for Dave who lives in Blackpool and is still recovering in the town's Victoria Hospital after having his leg amputated.

The free family event was hosted by Beverley Knight of Keystreet and there was face painting, pizza, doughnuts and sweets.

Some of the musicians at the Doing It For Dave event

Stereo Retrovibe were the main band for the event with special guests Phil Knight Snr and Ava providing an acoustic set

Xander Sumner of Stereo Retrovibe said: "Bev and myself have been overwhelmed with the support we've had for the event - local businesses and people all contributing either through raffle prizes and donations.

"Katherine Turner also did a great job sharing the event far and wide. I think we can certainly say it's been a resounding success - we had a brilliant afternoon.

"We hope that our contribution will go some way to giving Dave and his family some comfort during his recovery."

Doing It For Dave organisers Xander Sumner and Bev Knight (centre) with Katherine Turner who has also rallied Ribble Valley people to help