Ribble Valley firm's amazing summer fund-raising mission for East Lancashire Hospice

A Ribble Valley business is taking on a sensational summer of fund-raising for East Lancashire Hospice.

Houldsworth Solicitors is taking part in the East Lancs Hospice Corporate Challenge for the first time until September.

Among their fund-raising activities is a table top sale and coffee morning from 10am to 3pm on Friday at their offices on Duck Street in Clitheroe and there will be an Elvis Tribute event on Saturday, August 24th at Waddington Social Club.

Staff members and their families also took part in a charity walk from Blackburn to Waddington and three staff members took on a sky dive. Meanwhile, a dog walk and Tough Mudder are being planned for the future.

A Corporate Challenge Raffle with tickets tickets at £1 is also being hosted at both offices on Duck Street, Clitheroe and The Sidings in Whalley. Prizes include: a three-night winter break at the award-winning Ribble Valley Country Cottages; dinner and B&B at either the Shireburn at Hurst Green, The Falcon at Settle or The Royal at Kirkby Lonsdale; and £100 in cash.

The raffle draw will be on Saturday, October 5th at the Duck Street office.

To make a donation or buy raffle tickets online, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amanda-hall24