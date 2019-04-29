Ribble Valley father and son campaign together 30 years on

A former borough councillor has been out canvassing with his son who is hoping to gain a seat on Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Brian Holden, a Conservative candidate in this Thursday's borough council elections is pictured out canvassing in Longridge with his father, William Holden, a former RVBC Conservative councillor.

Brian said: ''It is 30 years since I was on the election campaign trail supporting my father as a candidate in the borough elections. The favour is being returned as my father is out with me on the streets of Longridge canvassing for my election as a RVBC councillor.''

Standing in Longridge's Dilworth ward, along with Angeline Humphreys for the Conservatives, both candidates are ward residents and strong critics of planning and housing policy in Longridge.

They also recognise that the anti-social behaviour which has become a feature of Berry Lane in Longridge in the evenings needs to be tackled and support the need for stronger policing locally.