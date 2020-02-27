Ribble Valley family firm shortlisted as finalist in top North West competition

A Ribble Valley company has been announced as a finalist in the Small Manufacturing and Engineering category of the North West Family Business Awards.

Mantle Packaging Machinery Ltd beat strong competition, with a record number of 192 businesses entering the awards, from across the North West region.

This red carpet awards will be held under the wings of Concorde in the purpose-built hangar and events centre at Manchester Airport with host, food writer and presenter,Nigel Barden, next Friday (March 6th).

Company Director, Laura Sieczkowski said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted as a finalist in the North West Family Business Awards.

"It is the first time we have put ourselves forward for an award, and we are extremely proud to have reached the final."

Sue Howorth, who is founder and co director of the awards said they had been inundated with some ' incredible' entries for 2020 adding: "We have been burning the midnight oil to get through them as they came in right up to the wire.

"The judges had extremely difficult decisions to make so the finalists should be extremely proud of themselves."

The finalists will receive a visit from a specially selected panel of expert judges before they make their final decisions.

Mantle Packaging Machinery Ltd is a manufacturer of food packaging machinery. Established in 1997 by Ken and Christine Mantle, the family run business now involves their two daughters, Philippa and Laura, together with their husbands Chris and Daniel.