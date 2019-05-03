Ribble Valley Elections: No gains for UKIP, but jubilant Lib Dems celebrate success

UKIP has failed to gain a seat in the local elections in the Ribble Valley.

Stephen Sanderson polled 76 votes in the fight for the Mellor ward, but its two seats were won by Conservatives Stella Brunskill and Noel Walsh.

Meanwhile in Clitheroe, the Liberal Democrats won every seat in the Clitheroe wards apart from one.

In St Mary's ward Liberal Democrats Stewart Fletcher and Jonathan Hill won the two seats. Conservative Coun. Sue Hind has lost her seat on Ribble Valley Borough Council.

In the Whalley and Painter Wood ward, Conservatives Mark Hindle and Ged Mirfin won the two seats, while in the Wilpshire and Ramsgreave ward Conservatives Sue Bibby and Stuart Hirst were victorious.

Conservative Ian Brown retained his seat in the Salthill ward while Liberal Democrat Donna O'Rourke also won a seat with Conservative Pam Dowson losing hers.