Ribble Valley council's award-winning building control team at your service

Ribble Valley Borough Council building surveyors Jimmy Mulkerrin and Steve Clarkson.

With their wealth of knowledge and experience, the four-strong team will support every stage of your project, starting with free building control advice.

They will ensure your project complies with building regulations, by checking all aspects of construction, including foundations, damp-proofing, the structure – such as walls, floors and roof – insulation, ventilation, heating, sanitation, accessibility and fire safety, and protect you from cowboy builders and unsafe practices with regular site visits.

Matthew Riding, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s head of environmental health, said: “We believe all new buildings, conversions and extensions can and should be delivered to the highest standards by coordinating their design, specification, construction and completion.

“There are plenty of approved building control surveyors on the market, but they may not be readily available for your inspections or any construction issues that may arise, meaning you could find yourself waiting several costly days before problems are rectified, or carrying on without them being correctly dealt with.

“Our building control surveyors will assist you at every stage of the construction, using their professional skills and judgement to ensure your project is completed to the highest standard.”

Several projects overseen by the team over the years have gone on to receive accolades in the North West Building Excellence Awards, the ‘Oscars’ of the building sector, most recently in 2016 when they were namechecked in the Best Extension or Alteration to an Existing Home, Best Individual New Home and Best New Housing Development categories.

The team is happy to offer free advice before you submit a building regulations application and their fees are competitive, with plan appraisal, advice and site inspections all included.