Ribble Valley community rallies to ensure poor children and teenagers receive a gift on Christmas Day

Kind-hearted people in the Ribble Valley are rallying once again to ensure children and young people facing a host of difficulties will at least have a better festive season.

Not only does the appeal exist to ensure no child goes without a gift on Christmas morning, it also aims to provide a delicious festive lunch for the under-privileged and show that the community cares and that no one should be alone on Christmas Day.

Appeal co-ordinator Captain Elizabeth Smith, of the Clitheroe Salvation Army, said she is extremely grateful for the toys donated so far, however, she now needs people to buy gifts for older children. She explained: "The toys are coming in steadily, thanks to our kind and caring public. However, we are very short of gifts for the 10 to 16 age groups, both girls and boys.

Appeal co-ordinator Captain Elizabeth Smith, of the Clitheroe Salvation Army, is asking for gifts for older children

"We would be very grateful for some help with these ages as people consider donating gifts. These days most gifts have a suggested age suitability on the box, which helps the buyer.

"The Amazon Wish lists are age-related too, to help those who prefer to shop online. Thank you to all who have donated so far, and to those who have donated cash to help us purchase toys to fill the gaps. As always we are taken aback by your generosity and thoughtfulness. To parents who are worried about providing for their children this Christmas, please submit your request as soon as possible to Captain Elizabeth on 07709 351 394."

She added: "Just a reminder to those who are going to be alone, or feel lonely on Christmas Day – there is room on our list for you. Ring Captain Elizabeth to submit your name. There will be a warm welcome for you on Christmas Day."