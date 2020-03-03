Ribble Valley charity group celebrates raising an amazing £40k for cancer support

More than 100 members and guests of the Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support “100 Club” attended a delicious spring lunch at The Foxfields Country Hotel in Billington.

The lunch raised £1,600, including £600 from the raffle, for Ribble Valley Macmillan.

In January the committee raised £4,500 from its annual tribute night, bringing its total fundraising amount for the past year to over £40,000.

Guest speaker was Chris Bibby, from Bibbys Coaches, of Ingleton. The family firm started four generations ago as a fruit and veg business, now operates 32 coaches locally and across the UK and the continent. Chris had many amusing tales for the ladies and also demonstrated his musical expertise on the euphonium!

A committee spokesman said: "We would like to thank as always all the members and guests, the residents and businesses of the Ribble Valley, especially the Clitheroe Advertiser, for their tremendous support, and the staff of The Foxfields for serving a really excellent lunch."