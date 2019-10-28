Ribble Valley Business Awards celebration

The cream of Ribble Valley businesses have been feted for their endeavours.

Six years after winning the first Made in Ribble Valley title, Whitewell’s Inch Perfect Trials Ltd went two better at this year’s Ribble Valley Business Awards.

Flowers With Passion

Not only did the company scoop the Apprentice award, but the trials bike experience business also picked up the coveted Beacon award at a ceremony at Stirk House, Gisburn.

Named as the most inspirational business, Managing Director Matthew Alpe was delighted to be able to share the trophy with seven members of his team.

Matthew started the company seven years ago with just one employee, now there are seven full-time and nine-10 part-time.

He said: “I was in the top 10 in for youth trials riders in Britain and then set up doing trials displays and was working full-time as a Honda motorcycle mechanic.”

Inch Perfect Trials

Matthew used his knowledge to create the bespoke business, Inch Perfect Trials which offers trials riding experiences and also has a shop stocked with bikes, parts, clothing and accessories.

He said: “We were pleased to win the apprentice title and to be a finalist in small business, but it was a shock to win the Beacon. It is a team business and this is an award for everyone.”

Enterprising People has been organising the Ribble Valley Business Awards for six years, and 18 trophies were handed out in front of an audience of 280.

In 2018, Sarwat Jaleel, owner of KUSHBOO SOAPS in Clitheroe, was on the stage three times as a finalist, and this year her business was shortlisted in four categories.

BEK Enviro

After collecting a further three finalist certificates she admitted: “I thought I was not going to win an award.”

However, when the Made in Ribble Valley finalists gathered on stage the soap manufacturer was delighted to hear her company named as the winner.

She said: “My soaps are 100 per cent natural, vegan and sustainable and this award is perfect because every single soap has Ribble Valley stamped into it.

“I already have sales abroad in Amsterdam and America and more than 100 stockists in the UK sell my soap. Every bar is also hand made by me.”

Inch Perfect Trials

For every soap sold, she also donates one to a food bank, homeless person or women’s refuge.

This year the awards attracted an amazing 975 nominations.

Enterprising People’s Rob Carder took the audience on a musical journey from ‘Everyone’s a Winner’ to ‘Simply the Best’ as he announced the Beacon winner.

He said: “You are all special, you are already winners having got through the judging process and been invited to be here tonight.”

Of the 159 businesses and individuals who were nominated, around 50 were listed as finalists.

Mayor of Ribble Valley Stella Brunskill was impressed with the number of businesses represented, and the cross section of ages.

Pure Perfection Clitheroe Ltd

She said: “I think it is fantastic, all these people have gone the extra mile. Setting up and running your own business is going the extra mile. You can feel the enthusiasm in the room.”

Ribble Valley Business Awards Results:

Beacon Award

Winner: Inch Perfect Trials Ltd

Apprenticeship, sponsored by Accrington and Rossendale College

Winner: Inch Perfect Trials Ltd

B2B Business, sponsored by lovelocalnetworking

Winner: BEK Enviro

Creative Business, sponsored by The Grand, Clitheroe,

Winner: Flowers With Passion

Highly Commended: Heart Of Your Home Kitchens LTD

Customer Friendly Business, sponsored by Clitheroe Chamber of Commerce

Winner: Pure Perfection Clitheroe Ltd

Highly Commended: Wardrobe by Simone

Food and Drink Business, sponsored by Napthens Solicitors

Winner: Brizola Bar and Grill

Health and Beauty Business, sponsored by Pure Perfection Beauty

Winner: PLM Health & Fitness Ltd

Independent Retailer, sponsored by FS Accountants

Winner: Wardrobe by Simone

Highly Commended: Empress Fencing Ltd.

Innovation Award, sponsored by DSM Chartered Accountants

Winner: The Salvage House Collective

Highly Commended Phoenix Handling Solutions Limited and The Palace Cinema

Made In Ribble Valley, sponsored by Houldsworth Solicitors

Winner: KUSHBOO SOAPS

Highly Commended: Specialised Automotive Services

Medium to Large Business, sponsored by Forbes Solicitors

Winner: The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley.

MicroBusiness, sponsored by Ribble Valley Borough Council

Winner: Stonyhurst Enterprises

Highly Commended: Artisan Escapes Ltd

New Business, sponsored by Silverwoods Waste Management Ltd

Winner: Spexbox

Not for Profit, sponsored by Castle Supported Living Ltd

Winner: Longridge Community Gym

Part-Time Business, sponsored by Raine & Bea

Winners: OceanClear and Ribble Gas Solutions

Pride of Ribble Valley, sponsored by Ribble FM

Winner: Ross Hibbert

Highly Commended: Spring into Phab

Small Business, sponsored by Harrison Drury

Winner: Ribble Valley Chequered Flag Ltd

Sole Trader, sponsored by BEK Enviro

Winner: Sam Wood Joiner