Ribble Valley based Scottish dance class group gets back in step after Covid-19

The Clitheroe and District Caledonian Society is ready to welcome everyone, young and old alike and those looking for a new challenge, whether it’s for your mental health or physical fitness.

Scottish dance classes are held at Pendleton village hall, both for children and adults, as well as other events throughout the year including St Andrews and Burns Night dances, quiz nights and highland games.

The classes are lively and fun filled, and you even get a tea break. It’s a great opportunity to get exercise and socialise.

The Clitheroe and District Caledonian Society is back in full swing and ready to welcome new members

Classes are as follows: childrens's classes ( Monday from 4-30pm) adult classes (Monday and Friday 7-45pm to 9-45pm)

The society will also be holding Ceilidh classes once a month on a Wednesday afternoon.

For more information please contact Margaret Allan on 01282 772576 or visit the website

www.clitheroecaledoniansociety.org.uk