Ribble Valley band and popular music venue join forces to help well known delivery driver battling sepsis

Kind hearted residents in the Ribble Valley are once again rallying round to help a popular and well known delivery driver who is recovering in hospital almost a month after he was struck down with sepsis.

Popular wine bar and music venue Keystreet in Clitheroe has joined forces with local band Stereo Retrovibe to hold a fund raising day this weekend.

Stereo Retrovibe will play at a fund raising concert this weekend to raise cash for a popular Ribble Valley delivery driver who was struck down with sepsis

Do It For Dave will take place on Sunday (February 23rd) from 3pm and is a family friendly day with free entry.

Volunteers will be going round with collection buckets to raise as much cash as possible for dad of one Dave Cram (40) who has worked as a DPD delivery driver covering the Ribble Valley on a daily basis making deliveries to homes and businesses in Whalley, Hurst Green, Stonyhurst, Barrow, Sabden and Billington.

Known affectionately as 'DPD Dave' he became part of the community with his ready smile and willlingness to go out of his way to deliver a parcel for someone, taking it to their workplace if they weren't at home.

And when news of his illness started to spread residents came forward with offers of help. arranging collections and organising events to raise cash for Dave's family.

Popular Ribble Valley delivery driver Dave Cram is still battling sepsis in hospital.

Xander Sumner of Stereo Retrovibe said: "Dave is a very popular lad and well known around these parts because of his job and It is fair to say that everyone in the local area has been upset upon hearing the news.

"With a long period of recovery ahead, Keystreet and Stereo Retrovibe want to try and raise funds to assist Dave and his family during this stressful and difficult time."

Sunday's event includes live music from Stereo Retrovibe and special guests and there will also be a raffle, drinks offers, free pizza buffet, sweets and a a chocolate cart.

So far around £30,000 has been raised for Blackpool man Dave, who is known as Kenny to his friends and family.

After collapsing he was rushed to the intensive care unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he suffered multiple organ failure, four cardiac arrests and the amputation of his left leg at the hip.

He has since been released from the ICU and is recovering on a ward. Last week Dave's family released a moving video of him thanking everyone for their help and support. Although still very fragile, Dave vowed to fight the disease and spoke about how he wanted to raise awareness of it when he was back to full strength.

The fund raising campaign also touched a chord with chart topping pop star Olly Murs who made a twitter appeal for people to support the fund raising.

And Dave's footballing hero, former Chelsea midfielder and now the team's manager, Frank Lampard, sent him a video message wishing him a speedy recovery.

f you would like to help or contribute in any way to Sunday's event, whether it be by donation, performing or offering an kind of support please contact either Bev Knight of Keystreet on (07799) 765098 or Zander on (07761) 650641.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Dave's fund is asked to go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kenny-cram.

