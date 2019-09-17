Ribble Valley agricultural show smashes records

The sun shone and thousands of visitors descended into the Ribble Valley to reward all the hard work of the committee, trade stands and exhibitors of the annual Hodder Valley Show.



Spectators were treated to a talk and display of wildlife and birds of prey, egg catching, children’s races, vintage vehicles parade, sheep shearing demonstrations and a special event brought back from years ago by this year's president, Mr John Barber – knobbliest knees competition!.

The one day show, which attracted 1400 entries, gives people and businesses throughout the Ribble Valley a chance to show off their work. This year was no exception as the quality of exhibits in every area was of the highest standard – it just keeps getting better. There was a food hall and craft area full of local produce available to purchase from hand-made chocolate and fudge to peg rugs and hand weaved chairs. The horticulture also kept up a high standard with a fantastic array of artwork from local schools as well as home-grown fruit and vegetables and homemade cakes, jams and puddings. There was a well supported class for a cake made by a gentleman! Outdoors, the Valley's farmers brought out their best livestock for the day and provided a magnificent spectacle, with classes for young handlers and even a class of around 20 cows in fancy dress.

Summer up this year's successful event, chairman Mrs Judith Smith, said: "As chairman of the committee, it makes you so proud to see all the committee’s hard work rewarded by such a fantastic day. It is probably one of the most important dates in the Valley’s calendar and people never fail to come out and support the event, but when the sun shines it makes it even better! Thanks must go to everyone who came to visit, but also to our trade stands and exhibitors for supporting us over the years. A special thanks to the Peel family of Knowlemere Estate and Mr and Mrs M. Pinder. As it is my last year, I must also say a personal thank you to a fantastic committee and others who came together to help make the event a success – long may it continue!"