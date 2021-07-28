Residents' fury over plans to build 67 new houses on greenbelt land in Pendle

Ross Stephenson and Carly Robinson looking out over the field at Foster Road

Manchester based Pegasus Group has applied, on behalf of McDermott Homes, for planning permission to build houses on land at the top of Foster Road in Barnoldswick. The field, on the edge of the town, is currently used for grazing.

Pendle’s planning rules do not allow for new developments to be built in open countryside, outside the town’s settlement boundary, but residents believe the developers are trying to force the issue by saying that not enough houses are being built in Pendle

However, Pendle Borough Council’s figures show that enough houses are being built, or are planned to be built, in Barnoldswick to meet the town’s needs right up to 2030.

Local resident Carly Robinson, who lives in the area, said “It’s incredible. Of all the sites available in Pendle, Pegasus and McDermotts have chosen to apply for permission to build on a greenfield site.

"This is farming land. It’s a lovely spot, on the edge of town and it gives Barnoldswick a feeling of being in the countryside. There are public footpaths running through here to Brogden Lane and beyond and if they build here, people are going to have to walk through a housing estate instead. If they allow this to happen, where is it going to stop?”

Residents say they also have real concerns over traffic. The plans state that there will be provision for 174 off road parking spaces and that would mean all these vehicles using Foster Road as the only access.

The junction with Gisburn Road is already seen as dangerous and this would multiply the number of cars using this route. There is a worry that neighbouring streets would become “rat-runs”, according to residents.

Neil Watson, Pendle Council’s Planning, Economic Development and Regulatory Services Manager said: “We understand that planning applications can raise concerns by residents and those who may be affected by them.

“As we have a current planning application it is not appropriate to make comments on it or prejudge any issue in advance of the report to Committee.

“Anyone who wishes to comment on the application should write to us setting out their views. All comments will be fully taken into account in making a recommendation to Committee."