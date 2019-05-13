Residents call for action on speeding at Clitheroe accident black spot

Residents who live on a busy Clitheroe road are calling for action to tackle speeding motorists after a spate of accidents.

Emma Hook (25), of Great Harwood, who used to live on Whalley Road and whose parents still live there, said: “Someone needs to look at the speed of motorists on Whalley Road. Motorists drive that fast that the noise wakes you up!”

Emma, who works as a receptionist and sports assistant at Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, said that the situation is getting increasingly worse as witnessed by her parents – Susan Hook, who works in social services, and Peter Hook, who is an English teacher at Bowland High School. The couple have lived on Whalley Road for more than 30 years.

“They’ve just seen the speeding getting worse, it’s really scary,” said Emma.

Those living along Whalley Road are often forced to act as First Responders to people involved in incidents and are now calling on Lancashire County Council to put in place road safety measures to combat speeding and dangerous driving.

A recent incident involved a casualty being freed from their car after a two-vehicle smash on April 12th. Just weeks before firefighters were called to rescue a driver from his flipped vehicle.

Back in December, meanwhile, two people were airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a head-on smash between a car and a van along the same stretch of road.

The petition, entitled “Action to combat speeding and accidents on Whalley Road, Clitheroe”, has been set up in a bid to urge the council to take action.

Ribble Valley Borough Councillor Sue Knox has been working alongside the residents to help them set up the petition.

She said: “This is not a good situation for anybody. Not for the drivers who are getting in to these accidents, or for the residents who are working as first responders in the middle of the night when they take place. I have taken this issue up with the Community Safety Partnership and they have referred me to the Speed Management Group.

“Action needs to be taken and I will continue to work alongside the residents to make sure more is done.”

