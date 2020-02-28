Repairs to retaining wall on major Whalley road to go ahead

A busy road in Whalley is to benefit from repairs to its retaining wall.

Accrington Road in Whalley will see major rebuilding of masonry sections and repairs to its pointing on the retaining wall.

Similar work will also be done on the A56 at Lowerford and Foulridge, in Pendle, and Bacup Road and Accrington Road in Burnley.

Lancashire County Council has been awarded an extra £3.16m. for road repairs following a successful funding bid to government.

Following the council's budget meeting earlier this month where an extra £5m. was committed to keeping Lancashire's roads in good repair, it brings the total investment for highway infrastructure in the coming year to around £48m. The work will be carried out over the next two years, with the county council contributing a further £800,000 towards the retaining wall repairs, totalling £3.96m.

The county council is one of 32 UK councils awarded a share of the £93.4m. Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund.

County Coun. Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "The task of maintaining our highways is about more than just repairing road surfaces, and includes ensuring vital structures such as retaining walls are in good condition. They are essential to keeping routes open, particularly in East Lancashire where the hilly geography means there are a huge number of walls and bridges supporting our roads. Repairs can be expensive as the work is complex, and the locations can be difficult to access, so I'm very pleased that our bid has been successful, allowing us to safeguard these important structures for many years to come."