Remembrance Sunday 2021 services in Clitheroe

The bloody conflict claimed almost 20 million lives and changed the face of war, politics and society across the world and especially in Britain.

Ribble Valley people are invited to join Clitheroe Town Mayor Coun. Simon O' Rourke and pay their respects by attending Clitheroe Parish Church on Sunday, November 14th, at 9-30pm. The Remembrance service will be held at Clitheroe War Memorial on 10-45am. The service at the war memorial will be live streamed onto the Town Council's Facebook page.

The Town Mayor will also be observing the National Pause to Remember on Thursday (November 11th) at 11am at the Clitheroe Castle Gates. The beginning and end of the Two Minutes Silence will be marked by rockets.